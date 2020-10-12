Health experts warn parents about possible exposures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.(WIAT)- Health experts are issuing a warning about two items we are using a lot these days.

They are concerned about hand sanitizer and cleaning products exposure. According to data released by the Safe Kids Worldwide, there has been a 70-percent increase in the number of hand sanitizer exposure reported to poison control centers from January to August compared to the same period in 2019. There has also been a rise in exposure to all cleaning products by 20 percent, compared to this time last year.

Health experts are encouraging parents to keep the number to the poison control center close by. The number to call is 1-800-222-1222.

Also, for more information and cleaning product safety tips, visit the American cleaning institute’s website at www.packetsup.com.