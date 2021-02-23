Health department opening vaccine clinic

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Friday, the Shelby County Health Department will hold a covid-19 vaccination clinic for people who were not able to receive their second Moderna shot on February 16th.
The clinic hours are from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
You must bring your vaccination card, ID, and insurance information.
