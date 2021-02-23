Health department opening vaccine clinic

Get ready for another gorgeous day across central Alabama! An area of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico is keeping all the weather systems away from the Birmingham area for now. We will have plenty of sunshine and a warming trend starts today. Unseasonably warm air will build over the region and stick around through Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the 40s.

Wednesday will have more sunshine and a few high clouds late in the day. High temperatures will stay in the lower 70s.