BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The CDC is reporting five cases of malaria have been found in the United States, transmitted here and not through travel. Four cases are in Florida and one in Texas.

The disease is spread through mosquito bites and mosquito season peaks in the summer. The Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) says these cases of malaria are not something it’s concerned about for people in Alabama.

“We’re probably not going to see a massive reintroduction of malaria; it’s probably going to be more of a one-off event,” says Dr. Wesley Willeford, Medical Director of Disease Control at JCDH.

JCDH says mosquitoes are carriers for malaria, meaning in order for them to transmit the disease they have to first bite someone who is already infected with malaria and then bite someone new.

“The other important thing about these mosquitoes is they don’t travel very far from where they are born. I think I was reading something, maybe 1-1.4 miles from where their eggs hatch,” Willeford said.

Mosquito experts like John Sims with Steel City Pest Control say mosquitoes like to lay eggs and congregate near standing water and shady areas.

“Overall, mosquito populations have grown tenfold over the past five decades in the U.S. and some studies show that over the past two decades, they’ve doubled since then,” Sims said. “There’s a reason they survived when the dinosaurs didn’t. They’re highly adaptable.”

Some people say knowing mosquitoes can carry diseases is always on the back of their minds so they’ll take precautions like using a bug-repellant spray or lighting bug-repellant candles.

“[Malaria]’s a big thing, even people close to me have gotten [malaria] so I know it’s out there. What do you really do? I don’t really know. It’s just luck of the draw I guess but yeah, [mosquitoes] are awful,” Homewood resident Kris Knight said.

JCDH says most malaria cases come during travel. The health department recommends setting up an appointment before you leave the country to make sure there are no vaccines or medications that could help protect you.