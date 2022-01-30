BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As we continue to battle COVID-19, it’s important to have a sustainable health care system. The city of Birmingham continues to grow in this sector. This year, the Grandview Physicians Plaza will soon be operational.

The plaza broke ground in 2020 and as the 200,000 square foot facility reaches completion, it’s making an impact on the city and state.

“Birmingham has become a medical destination city. What that means is we have people who travel for both routine medical care as well as specialized medical care to our city,” said Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams.

Williams says investing in quality health care facilities brings jobs as well as new patients to the area.

“Not only are you bringing in highly skilled jobs for doctors, nurses, medical staff, but you’re also bringing in a patient population and their families that have to stay in local hotels, restaurants, and that end up shopping at local retail establishments,” said Williams.

Grandview Medical Center is not the only expansion in the works. In McCalla, Medical West Hospital is in its early stages of construction on a new facility.

“The opportunity to have Medical West and UAB to partner with USDA to provide this state-of-the-art hospital right in our backyard is really exciting,” said Congresswoman Terri Sewell.

The USDA will be funding $350 million for the facility. The goal of the investment is to expand access to health care in rural areas.

“Medical West will not only serve McCalla and Bessemer, but it will also serve rural counties in West Alabama near Tuscaloosa. So, I’ve always said we need to leverage as many the assets as we possibly can,” said Sewell.

Another health care facility that just opened its doors this past week is Birmingham East VA Clinic. The new facility will focus on mental health care providing 25,000 patients care each year in the facility.