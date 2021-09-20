Head over Teal 5K/10K and Family Fun Day set for Saturday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation is gearing up for the 12th annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K and Family Fun Day. It will take place on Saturday, September 25 at the Hoover Preserve Town Hall. It will begin at 8 a.m. and go on until 11 a.m. The town hall is located at 601 Preserve way in Hoover.

Organizers say the event will feature a 5K and 10K race, family friendly games, face painting, food, and live music. Participants will have a chance to raise money individually or as a team. Organizers also say there will be a fruit and continental breakfast for attendees and lot of free “fall-festival “type activities for kids such as face-painting, crazy photos and pumpkin decorating.

They also say this event is one of the largest fundraisers of the year and it coincides with the foundation’s, A State of Teal, which is going on until the end of September. You can register here.

The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation focuses on early detection research, awareness education, and support services for GYN cancer patients and their families. Proceeds from this event will fund important early detection research, awareness, and education programs.