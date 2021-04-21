Head-on collision leaves Birmingham man dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed when he drove into incoming traffic and collided with another vehicle, according to authorities.

The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office reports that Willie Harris Steen, 55 of Birmingham, was driving a Honda Civic traveling north on Avenue W just after 10 a.m.

The Honda Civic crossed over the center line and struck head on a Pontiac Grand Am traveling south on Avenue W. Steen was later pronounced dead.

BPD are investigating this accident.