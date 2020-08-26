‘He had a lot of life:’ Family prays for answers after shooting death of 15-year-old

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies continue to investigate a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead as the victim’s family prays for answers.

Pharrell Jackson died early Saturday morning after he and three others were shot in a vehicle along Allison Bonnet Memorial Drive,

“Some people say it is like a dream I wish I could wake up from, I wish it felt like a dream,” Jackson’s father, Steven said.

The 15-year-old was known as P.J. to family and friends. He was a sophomore at Bessemer High School.

“He was my rock, my heart, he was kind, manner-able, respectful,” said Jackson.

Jackson and his son shared a love for basketball. P.J. was working hard to make the high school basketball team.

“He has always seen evidence of his hard work,” said Jackson.

In addition to his love for basketball, P.J. also had an interest in business. He’s been mowing lawns with his cousin to make extra money and to help neighbors.

“He had somewhere that he was going, where he wanted to go. He set goals for himself,” said Cheryl Jackson, his grandmother.

Loved ones said P.J. always liked being with his family.

“Taught us how to love. Taught us what family is. Taught us what hard work is,” said Steven Jackson Sr., his grandfather.

Jackson Sr. is relying on his faith in God and in the courts for answers.

“To this day with everything going on, I still believe in the justice system, until it fails me. It hasn’t yet, but I still believe in it. So justice will come,” said Jackson.

For other family members, they want to know why someone would shoot a teenager with such a bright future.

“They didn’t just end someone’s life. It is a 15 yer old. He hasn’t even seen life yet,” said his uncle, Cornelius Jackson.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victims may have been at the Crowne Club in Ensley prior to the shooting and possibly involved in an altercation. It is unclear if the altercation was related to the shooting.

His family hopes someone comes forward with answers.

“If we had that knowledge to know that who was responsible for his life being taken at an age of 15 years old, I would be really appreciative,” said Cheryl Jackson.

The Jackson family is thankful for all of the messages of love and support.

If you know anything that can help investigators, you’re asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205.325.5900.