Hazmat situation near UAB resolved; shelter-in-place order lifted

Birmingham fire crews on scene of hazmat situation near UAB (CBS 42)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (11:07 p.m.): The hazmat situation downtown has been resolved, as fire crews recovered nothing of concern, officials tell CBS 42. A shelter-in-place order for a nearby UAB student dorm has been lifted.

According to Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Sebastian Carillo, crews were originally sent to the scene after someone reported a fire. Crews checked for a gas leak, but did not find one.



Original: A hazmat situation is unfolding in downtown Birmingham, fire officials tell CBS 42.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue Crews are currently at the site of an unspecified hazmat incident on 17 Street South in the vicinity of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

Birmingham fire crews on scene of hazmat situation on 17th St S in the UAB vicinity (CBS 42)

Authorities have advised students living in a nearby dorm to shelter in place.

