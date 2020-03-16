1  of  36
Closings
Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham Public Library locations Blount County Schools City of Pell City Facilities City of Tuscaloosa COOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS Ephesus Academy Gadsden City Schools (End of Business) Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hale County Schools Hale County Schools Haleyville City Schools Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover City Schools Hoover City Schools Hoover Met Complex (Finley Center Walking Track still Open) Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Recreation Center Hoover Senior Center Irondale Public Library Irondale Senior Activity Center JASPER CITY SCHOOLS Marion County Schools Mountain Brook Schools (No E-Learning Day) Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours Sumiton Christian School SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS Tarrant City Schools Tuscaloosa Municipal Court Proceedings Walker County Schools Winfield City Schools

Hazmat situation near UAB resolved; shelter-in-place order lifted

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Birmingham fire crews on scene of hazmat situation near UAB (CBS 42)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (11:07 p.m.): The hazmat situation downtown has been resolved, as fire crews recovered nothing of concern, officials tell CBS 42. A shelter-in-place order for a nearby UAB student dorm has been lifted.

According to Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Sebastian Carillo, crews were originally sent to the scene after someone reported a fire. Crews checked for a gas leak, but did not find one.

Original: A hazmat situation is unfolding in downtown Birmingham, fire officials tell CBS 42.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue Crews are currently at the site of an unspecified hazmat incident on 17 Street South in the vicinity of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

Birmingham fire crews on scene of hazmat situation on 17th St S in the UAB vicinity (CBS 42)

Authorities have advised students living in a nearby dorm to shelter in place.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story