HAZMAT crews cleaning up spill in Blountsville

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — HAZMAT crews are working to clean a fuel spill in Blountsville Tuesday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Highway 278 and Highway 231 in Blountsville where 80 gallons of fuel spilled onto the road, Blount Count EMA said.

There are no injuries reported in this accident and officials say this incident is not weather-related. Seek an alternate route if possible.

