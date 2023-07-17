BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — You might have noticed a haze in the air Monday, which is smoke from the Canadian wildfires that have been burning since about May.

Those wildfires have caused air quality problems and haze from the Midwest all the way to as far south as Alabama.

Jefferson County Department of Health Meteorologist Matt Lacke said this can cause some health risks for sensitive groups including seniors, kids and people with respiratory issues like COPD and asthma. Lacke said the smoke will hang around for the next few days.

“Through the rest of the week, we’re looking at kind of cutting back a little bit on the smoke. And we don’t really have any storm systems coming through to kind of clear things out until Friday, Saturday timeframe. So, you can see some of the smoke linger around until then,” Lacke said.

Lacke said on top of the smoke, we may also see a thin layer of Saharan dust move into our area Tuesday. He said the dust, which travels around the world from the Sahara Desert on wind currents, may also contribute to the air quality.

As of Monday, we are in the yellow category, which is just below the “air quality alert” level.