IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Do you have an outstanding warrant with the city of Irondale? Well, you could have it completely waived this week.

On Thursday, Irondale will be holding a “Court Amnesty Day” that will allow residents the chance to clear their name by paying their fines at the Irondale Municipal Court.

The “forgiveness” opportunity will only be available for the following crimes:

Failing to appear in court

Failing to comply with court-ordered program

Failing to complete a payment program

The “Court Amnesty Day” will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on the program, to sign-up or ask about your outstanding warrant status, contact the court at 205-951-1414.