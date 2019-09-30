Hate in Our House: Combatting hate crimes in places of worship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend marks the 14th annual FBI conference co-hosted by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The goal is to better educate Birmingham residents on civil rights issues that still exist today.

This year’s conference was hosted at the 16th Street Baptist Church. 56 years ago, 4 girls were killed in a racially motivated bombing. The conference theme is ‘Hate in our House’ where our local leaders are opening the dialogue to keep hate crimes out of places of worship.

Congressional leaders opened up about how fear can take over. “When the incident happened a few years ago in Wisconsin, we went to the extent of locking the temple every time after somebody entered due to fear,” said Ashfaq Taufique; Hoover Crescent Islamic Center.

Representatives from the FBI Birmingham Division spoke on how to better understand hate crimes, how to protect your congregation and the role the FBI plays in these cases. “I know a lot of our places of worship employ off-duty law enforcement to help provide security. That certainly helps, but just have your congregation sensitized to be situationally aware to anything suspicious, like outsiders coming to the church,” said Special Agent Johnnie Sharp.

According to data from the FBI, in 2017 356 hate crimes took place in churches, synagogues, temples, and mosques. Leaders at this conference hope to bring that number to zero. “Never again do we want to see or witness in Birmingham, or anywhere else in the country or on the planet, these kinds of horrific hate crimes,” said Andrea Taylor with the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.



The conference continues on Monday. For full details, click here.