Harvey Updyke, the man known for poisoning Auburn trees, dies at 71

FILE – In this June 10, 2013, file photo, Harvey Updyke, left, leaves the Lee County Justice Center in Opelika, Ala., with his bail bondsman and his attorney. Updyke, the University of Alabama fan convicted of poisoning Auburn University’s oak trees, failed to attend a hearing, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, on why he hasn’t paid court-ordered restitution. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Harvey Updyke, the Alabama Crimson Tide fan who poisoned the oak trees at Toomer’s Corner at Auburn University, has passed away. He was 71.

Updyke’s granddaughter confirmed to CBS 42 that he had passed away.

Updyke famously, or infamously, poisoned the trees that are seen as a sanctuary for Auburn Tiger fans back in 2010 following Auburn’s win in the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa. He had called into the Paul Finebaum radio show to tell the host what he had done.

Updyke pled guilty in 2013 to poisoning the trees. He was ordered to pay $800,000 in penalties and restitution. He had been in and out of court over the payments over the past year.

