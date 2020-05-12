Hartford woman, ex-son-in-law arrested after livestreaming one-year-old’s rape, authorities say

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation raided the Hartford area residences of Lisa Williamson, 41, and her 19-year-old ex-son-in-law Steven Anthony Jackson, 19, over the weekend.

Authorities say Williamson livestreamed Jackson sexually assaulting her one-year-old granddaughter on a pornographic site. Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said the video was reported to the FBI by someone out-of-state.

The FBI got involved, and they, in turn, contacted Alabama and Geneva County authorities.

“The evil of this magnitude exists in the world, especially for those of us who have children and grandchildren and how precious they are,” Helms said. “We do everything we can to protect them, and in this case, the (people) that were supposed to keep an eye on them are the ones that were the problem.”

Williamson lives off Geneva County Road 14, several miles south of Hartford. Jackson lives off Geneva County Road 41, north of Hartford.

The FBI and ABI are the lead agencies in the investigation. Williamson faces charges of disseminating obscene pornography, possession of child porn, and possession of pornography.

Several nearby residents did not wish to appear on camera but did say it’s one of the most atrocious acts they have heard of, and they can’t believe it happened in their neighborhood.

“This is some of the worst behavior you’ll find,” Helms said.

Both Williamson and Jackson remain at the Geneva County Jail under respective bonds of $2.5 million and $750,000.

Additional arrests could be brought in this case.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is expected to release additional information on the case in the near future.

LATEST POSTS