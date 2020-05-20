Harris: Alabama virus numbers ‘not as good as we could hope for’

FILE – In this March 19, 2020, file photo, Alabama’s state health officer, Dr. Scott Harris, speaks during a news conference in Montgomery, Ala. Health officials are watching to see if the state has any upswing in coronavirus activity after the state lifted a stay-home order last week. Harris said right now it is unclear “what direction” the state is headed. He said by around May 10, the state should hopefully be able to judge if there is any rebound of virus activity. (Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris says the trend in coronavirus numbers depends which part of the state you are looking at.

Harris said the state is continuing to experience outbreaks. He said Butler, Mobile, Marshall and Franklin counties have outbreaks. Harris urged people to continue to take precautions. As of Tuesday, more than 12,000 people in the state had tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 500 people statewide had died. The current health order will expire Friday.

The governor is expected to announce sometime this week whether that will be lifted or continue.

LATEST POSTS