HARPERSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Harpersville Police Department announced Friday morning it became aware of a “noxious smell” in the area.

Around 9 a.m., the HPD made a Facebook post attributing the smell to the paper mill in Childersburg. The post went on to say the “cool air is causing the odor to stay lower to the ground and linger.”

The HPD said it will update the public if more information becomes available.