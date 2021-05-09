GALLERY: Celebrating the beautiful mothers of Central Alabama on Mother’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today is Mother’s Day, a day where we honor all the mothers for everything do.

Here at CBS 42, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate the special mothers of Central Alabama, so we made a place where we could show them off, all thanks to your wonderful submissions.

Here are a few of our area’s beautiful mothers:

  • Agnes LeCola Nichols
  • Allyne Tichenor
  • Andrew Juarez’s mother
  • Betty Sue Harris
  • Brandon Davis’ mother
  • Clara Jones
  • Dennis Forester’s mother
  • Eloise Hogeland
  • Eula Charles
  • Grace Early’s mother
  • Iris Seeliger’s mother
  • Kim and Betty Covington
  • Kim Smith
  • Kimberly Long’s mother
  • Michelle Lewis’ mother
  • Olivia James
  • Sue Murphy Cotter’s mother
  • Vernadine Wilkderson
  • Wavelyn Hartley
  • Dee Gruzen
  • Chasteen Brothers
  • Nancy Dowdy’s mother
  • Sandy Etanislado
  • Supora Sparks’ mother
  • Darla Jones
  • Mother of Peggy Davidson
  • Mother of Mary Thornton
  • Tammy Collins Brand’s mother

However, we couldn’t let you have all the fun. We at CBS 42 also wanted to celebrate our own mothers.

Here’s a few of the lovely women we’re lucky to call “Mom”:

CBS 42 Morning Anchor Jack Royer’s mom, Amy

CBS 42 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann’s mom, Cindy Taylor

CBS 42 Meteorologist David Nussbaum’s mom, Gloria

CBS 42 Reporter Malique Rankin’s mom, Cassia

CBS 42 Now Anchor Phil Pinarski’s mom, Angela

CBS 42 Noon Producer Erica Pettway’s mother and mother-in-law

CBS 42 Producer Sharon McDuffie’s mother

CBS 42 Morning Producer Bianca Harris’ mom, Gwen

Digital Producer Drew Taylor’s mom, Lori

