GALLERY: Celebrating the beautiful mothers of Central Alabama on Mother’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today is Mother’s Day, a day where we honor all the mothers for everything do.
Here at CBS 42, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate the special mothers of Central Alabama, so we made a place where we could show them off, all thanks to your wonderful submissions.
Here are a few of our area’s beautiful mothers:
However, we couldn’t let you have all the fun. We at CBS 42 also wanted to celebrate our own mothers.
Here’s a few of the lovely women we’re lucky to call “Mom”: