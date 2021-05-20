Happy Graduation! Let’s celebrate by showing off your proud graduates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After years of hard work, you’re now graduating.

To celebrate all the wonderful graduating seniors across Central Alabama, we at CBS 42 want to show off all your brilliant sons and daughters, nieces and nephews, grandsons and granddaughters who will be walking across the stage to get their diplomas and off to the next chapter in their lives.

Send all photos of your favorite high school or college graduates, their names, and where they are graduating from to reportit@cbs42.com or send us a message through Facebook or Twitter.