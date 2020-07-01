Happy 4th of July: Let’s talk firework safety (and launch some too)

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — With only days away from the 4th of July holiday, firework season is in full bloom. Amid the pandemic, some cities have cancelled their shows. Some shop owners expect their sales of amateur fireworks to spike – which comes with its own risks.

A boxed firework sold at Perrin’s Firework Shed on US 280.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a minimum of five people died in firework-related accidents and about 5,900 related injuries.

CBS 42’s Digital Reporter Landon Wexler stopped by Perrin’s Fireworks Shed on US 280 to discuss safety with employee Trey Perrin, and had some firework fun along the way.

Perrin’s Firework Shed storefront.

When lighting any firework, Perrin suggests: Using a grill lighter to light the firework Back off from the firework immediately after the fuse catches flame



“There’s some fountain stuff here, which the smaller kids like because they last a while,” Perrin said while explaining one of the fountain-like fireworks. “They put out some good colors, but they don’t make a whole lot of noise, so they’re good around the house because they don’t burst up in the air.”

We made our way toward the fireworks that shoot into the sky, and Perrin told me there were some things to look out for before liftoff:

When lighting fireworks that launch into the air, Perrin suggests: Be on the lookout for telephone lines and trees. Do not fire near them Angle the firework toward a safe area Using a grill lighter to light the firework Back off from the firework immediately after the fuse catches flame



Perrin’s Fireworks Shed on Highway 280 is stocked and ready for the season. Employee at the shop, Trey Perrin, says he encourages customers to come sooner than later.

“We’re expecting it to be big. It’s be good if people could come early,” he said. “Usually everybody waits until the last minute. With everything going on, we would like to kinda spread people out, it’d be best for everybody.”

From all of us at CBS 42, have a safe and fun Independence Day!

