BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A year after pardoning over 15,000 citizens who were previously convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is doing it again.

In a video posted to his Facebook page, Woodfin said he would pardon all simple marijuana convictions between April 20, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021.

“I did it because it was the right thing to do,” Woodfin said. “So, before me is an executive order for the continuation of such work.”

The video of Woodfin shows him in a yellow T-shirt with “Legalize Alabama” written across the front alongside a marijuana plant. All while an instrumental version of “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kurupt and Nate Dogg plays in the background.

“This has an impact on not only young people but anybody who needs and deserves a second chance,” Woodfin said.

For the second year in a row, the mayor has signed executive orders on April 20, also known as “4/20,” which has become a widespread unofficial holiday that celebrates cannabis.

In March, Woodfin also pardoned all outstanding traffic and parking tickets prior to Jan. 11, 2011.

Woodfin ended the video by encouraging other mayors across Alabama to follow him in pardoning similar convictions.

“Do the right thing and legalize marijuana,” he said.