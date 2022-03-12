BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further!
Curators of fun, cheap and free events in Birmingham, Amber and Russell Hooks, joined the CBS 42 Weekend morning news to share some of the most popular events. The duo runs the ‘Happenin’s in the Ham’ website, which is updated with information on all the activities happening in the Greater Birmingham area.
Here are some of the events you can check out this weekend:
Birmingham HammerFest
- Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Pepper Place
- FREE pet/family friendly cycling festival
Shamrock Shindig
- Saturday, 4 p.m.
- BackForty Brewing
- Fundraiser for Arc of Central AL
Legion FC Season Opener
- Sunday 4 p.m.
- Protective Stadium
- First official game of the season in their new home!