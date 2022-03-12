BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further!

Curators of fun, cheap and free events in Birmingham, Amber and Russell Hooks, joined the CBS 42 Weekend morning news to share some of the most popular events. The duo runs the ‘Happenin’s in the Ham’ website, which is updated with information on all the activities happening in the Greater Birmingham area.

Here are some of the events you can check out this weekend:

Birmingham HammerFest

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Pepper Place

FREE pet/family friendly cycling festival



Shamrock Shindig

Saturday, 4 p.m.

BackForty Brewing

Fundraiser for Arc of Central AL



Legion FC Season Opener