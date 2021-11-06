Happenin’s in the Ham: Weekend fall fun Nov. 6-7

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –If you’re looking for fall fun this weekend, look no further!

Curators of fun, cheap and free events in Birmingham, Amber and Russell Hooks, joined the CBS 42 Weekend morning news to share the hottest events. The duo run the ‘Happenin’s in the Ham’ website, which is updated with information on all the activities happening in the Greater Birmingham area.

Here are some of the events you can check out this weekend:

Moss Rock Festival

Sat-Sun, Nov. 6-7, 10am-5pm at Hoover Met

Cost: $10 adv/$12 at gate Beer Garden $30/$40

Birmingham’s Next Hot Dog Contest

Sun, Nov. 7, 12-4:30pm at Avondale Brewing

Cost: FREE (Donations encouraged)

Legion FC Quarter Finals