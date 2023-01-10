TUSCSALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two of the biggest acts in country music will be coming to Tuscaloosa this spring.

Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show will perform at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on May 12 at 7 p.m., Red Mountain Entertainment announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. They can be purchased via Ticketmaster or at the box office.

Williams Jr., son of renowned country singer and Alabama native Hank Williams Sr., is known for his blend of southern rock, blues and country. The Louisiana native was a 2020 selection for induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Old Crow Medicine Show is a string band out of Nashville, Tennessee. The six-member group was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2012.