Hanceville woman arrested for making false report of alleged kidnapping plot against her

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hanceville Police Department has arrested a woman who they say made a false report about a potential kidnapping plot against her.

23-year-old Amy Hill Eller was arrested Friday and charged with one count of false reporting to law enforcement.

According to authorities, Eller’s husband made a social post saying that his wife had been at a business Thursday with their children when Eller overheard three men saying they were going to kidnap the family. The post also said that Hanceville PD was called.

The police department denied any knowledge of the incident at that time. The post had been shared numerous times Thursday.

On Friday, the Ellers came to the police station to file an official report on the incident. An investigation was then underway.

Hanceville PD said investigators looked at surveillance footage, GPS locations, phone records and numerous other pieces of evidence but could not confirm any part of Eller’s story. It was then an arrest warrant was issued for Eller.

Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail and Police Chief Bob Long released a joint statement on the case:

“We take crimes committed in our city very seriously, especially when it pertains to the discussion of a possible kidnapping of a lady and her children. We also take seriously our police departments response to incidents like this. When we are accused of not doing our jobs to protect the citizens and it spreads like wildfire on social media, it’s just a bad look for our department, and it hurts, even more, when it’s not true.” Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail and Police Chief Bob Long

No other information has been released at this time.

