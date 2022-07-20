HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hanceville woman has been charged with multiple misdemeanors after her dog bit a police officer and attempted to attack several more in the area.

On Tuesday around 7 p.m., the Hanceville Police Department received a resident’s call that their neighbor’s pit bull had attacked and severely injured their dog, and also attempted to attack them.

Police arrived at the scene near the 500 block of County Road 540 and did observe an injured dog at the caller’s residence.

Officers then attempted to locate the vicious dog and its owner. This investigation led them to a nearby home where they observed Shannon Michelle Cooper with a white pit bull on a leash.

As officers attempted to speak with Cooper, the dog was released from the leash. It then attacked one of the officers on the scene, biting him several times in the lower leg. In response, the officer shot and killed the pit bull with one round. A video taken at the scene showing the pit bull released was posted on HPD’s Facebook page.

The officer was sent to Cullman Regional Medical Center where he was treated for several bites and puncture wounds. No proof of rabies vaccination could be provided for the dog, and its remains will be tested for the virus at a local veterinarian’s office.

On Wednesday, Shannon Michelle Cooper was arrested on 4 misdemeanor warrants on charges of allowing a vicious dog to run at large, non-control of a dangerous dog, reckless endangerment and third-degree assault.

Copper was booked into the Hanceville City Jail where she will be held pending bond.