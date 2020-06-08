Hanceville woman accused of killing Tennessee man, second suspect still on the loose

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WIAT/WRKN) — Police in Clarksville, Tenn. have arrested a Hanceville woman in the death of a man back on May 13.

Authorities have charged 24-year-old Amber Lynn Tanner with criminal homicide in the death of 42-year-old Christoper Young in Clarksville.

A criminal homicide warrant has also been issued for a second suspect. 25-year-old Eric Caffey is wanted in connection for the murder as well.

Caffey is described as being 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds. He is believed to be in Alabama but also has connection in Clarksville, according to police.

If you come into contact with Caffey, you are urged to call 911.

