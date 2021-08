HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A fire broke out at a poultry fat rendering plant in Hanceville Saturday night.

The fire broke out at River Valley Ingredients on County Road 508.

According to Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail, the call of a fire came in around 7:20 p.m. He said that it was an electrical fire that spread throughout the plant.

Several fire departments are assisting with the fire.

This is the second fire to occur at the plant within a one month timetable. The first fire happened on July 30.