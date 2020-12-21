Hanceville police searching for escaped inmate

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Hanceville City Jail Monday afternoon.

Jodie Rachele Washburn was assigned laundry duty when she escaped from custody. Washburn was last seen walking away from the jail wearing a Hanceville City Jail uniform.

If anyone has any information on Washburn’s whereabouts, please call our police dispatch line at 256-352-9811 or your local law enforcement agency.

