“Hamilton” is coming to theaters in 2021

(WIAT) — Broadway hit musical “Hamilton” is hitting the big screen next year.
Lin Manuel Miranda, who stars as Alexander Hamilton, announced the news on Twitter.
Disney is bringing the popular show, along with the original Broadway cast, to movie theaters in October 2021.
“Hamilton” blends rap, hip-hop, and classic Broadway tunes to tell the story of Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers.
