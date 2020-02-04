“Hamilton” is coming to theaters in 2021

It’s a rainy start to Tuesday and more clouds and showers are possible through the day. We expect off and on, light to moderate rain for today with temperatures rising to the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, but we’ll save the major storm chances for Wednesday. And really, what happens today will tell the tale of our storm chances tomorrow.

Speaking of, there is still some uncertainty with our severe weather prospects for Wednesday. If rain can clear out, and the atmosphere can destabilize a bit, then our storm chances would go up. But, if rain and clouds linger into tomorrow morning, then our storm chances would be a lot less. We’ll continue to monitor the trends, but just be aware that severe storms, capable of producing wind and tornadoes would be possible if conditions line up. Thursday will see some lingering rain and clouds with slightly cooler temperatures.