‘Hamilton’ coming to 2021-22 season of Broadway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “Hamilton” is coming to the BJCC for Broadway in Birmingham‘s 2021-22 season.

The record-breaking Broadway show tells the story of our Founding Fathers, with a soundtrack unlike any other. American Theatre Guild executive director Amy Hamm said she’s glad they’re able to deliver some exciting news during this difficult time.

“I really do think that the timing is good, and it ca kind of lift spirits and give us something to look forward to,” Hamm said. “A huge blockbuster like this, even though it’s a ways out — it’s a good time to start listening to those soundtracks and start learning those words.”

Hamm said the best way to ensure getting tickets for “Hamilton” is to become a season ticket holder for the upcoming 2020-21 season. Shows include:

“Come From Away”

“Dear Evan Hansen”

“Cats”

“An Officer and a Gentleman”

“Fiddler on the Roof”

Dates have not been announced yet for the 2021-22 season.

LATEST POSTS