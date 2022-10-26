HAYDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to inflation, loading up on pumpkins, costumes and candy this Halloween feels a little more trick and a lot less treat.

Every year in the fall, the Great Pumpkin Patch in Hayden, 30 miles north of Birmingham, opens its doors to the public, sometimes drawing in 3,000 people in a day. However, the beloved pumpkin patch is experiencing the pinch of inflation price hikes.

“It has gone up, the price of everything, the price of food, everything has [gone up],” said Judy McDonald with the Great Pumpkin Patch.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spent more than $700 million on gourds in 2021. This year, they’re set to carve out more than $800 million. That’s because the average price of a pumpkin has gone from $4.83 last October to $5.40 this month.

The cost of candy has also surged by 13%.

“Things have gone up, the things that we have to buy to keep things going has, but people haven’t seemed to mind … People leave here with eight or ten or more [pumpkins],” McDonald said.

In spite of inflation, customers like Heather Tucker, who brought her two kids to the patch, are still going all out for the season.

“You still got to celebrate fall, especially with the little ones. You still want to carve [pumpkins] and show them what that’s all about,” Tucker said.

She added they’re just having to be a bit pickier with their pumpkin budget this year.

“It’s still worth it, but you’re buying less than you typically would,” Tucker said.