Hallmark’s ‘Project Christmas Joy’ featuring Lee County tornado survivors airs Tuesday

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Hallmark’s Project Christmas Joy featuring Beauregard and Smiths Station tornado survivors airs Tuesday on Hallmark Drama at 8 p.m.

The Christmas special, “Project Christmas Joy,” focuses on the Lee County families involved in the EF4 tornado that ravaged rural towns March 3.

“Our wish for this holiday special is to bring some hope, joy, and love to this inspirational community that has gone through so much,” Hallmark shared on their website.

According to Dr. David Dismukes, public affairs director for Providence Baptist Church, the Hallmark Channel paid for the construction of three houses for families who lost their homes in the tornado. Other homes have already been built through the funding and efforts of The Fuller Center.

“Project Christmas Joy,” hosted by Rashad Jennings, takes viewers inside the rebuilding efforts as well as Hallmark’s celebration for around 400 people who were impacted by the deadly storm. This includes families who lost loves ones and homes, first responders who worked tirelessly to save storm victims and other volunteers who helped with recovery efforts.

You can watch a preview of the special here.

