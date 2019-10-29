Hallmark Channel giving back to Beauregard community this Christmas

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — This Christmas, the Hallmark Channel will be reaching out to the people of the Beauregard community who were affected by a deadly tornado earlier this year to bring them a little bit of joy.

On March 3, the town was devastated by an EF-4 tornado that ripped through the community leaving a miles long path of destruction and killed 23 people.

AL.com reported Monday that the network will be giving new homes to the 15 families who lost theirs in the storm and hosting a giant Christmas celebration for the townspeople. According to a spokesperson for the network, the initiative is part of Hallmark’s “Hometown Christmas” which aims to bring the best of the holiday season to communities who need it most.

Along with the new homes, Hallmark will serve a holiday meal in the “heart of the community” at a local church. A living Christmas tree will be planted and Santa Claus will handing out gifts to the community’s children.

“It is a true Hometown Christmas and a chance to bring help and hope this holiday season to the people in Beauregard,” spokesperson Pam Slay said.

A one-hour special called “Christmas Project Joy” will air Dec. 10 on Hallmark Drama.

