Haleyville man pleads guilty to shooting and dragging neighbor’s dog

HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Haleyville man pleaded guilty to shooting and dragging his neighbor’s dog back in November 2019.

Donald Gene Nix, of Haleyville, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one charge of cruelty to animals, according to District Attorney Scott Slatton. He admitted to shooting the dog, tying a rope around its neck and dragging the dog down County Highway 62 while he was driving his pickup.

Nix was sentence to one year in the Marion County Jail with service of the sentence suspended pending successful completion of two years probation.

Following his sentence, Nix requested a hearing to determine the amount of restitution owed to the dog’s owner which will be set by Judge Lee Carter on a future date.