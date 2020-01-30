Haleyville Elementary School temporarily closes, hundreds sick with the flu

HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) –An increase in cases of the flu at some schools in Alabama has forced administrators to close down. In Haleyville, the elementary school is closed until Monday.

This week, over 25 percent of students were out sick with the flu at Haleyville elementary. Because of the high number of absences, the superintendent had to make the call to cancel classes for Thursday and Friday. This allows for time to do some deep cleaning at the school, and let the sick children rest and recovery at home.

The Haleyville City Schools superintendent told CBS 42 they are taking the flu outbreak seriously. The schools recently purchased disinfecting equipment to make clean-up quicker. “We have purchased this year some disinfectant type bombers. They actually energize and ionize some of the particles in the air. It sort of looks like a spray gun,” said Dr. Holly Sutherland.

Faculty and staff will spend Thursday and Friday spraying down the school. Sutherland said they are taking drastic measures so that the classrooms have more than just a few students. “We had some classes that only had two students present. The learning was so decreased in some of those primary grades. and you can’t do a lot with just two students of course.”

The local pharmacies were noticing the outbreak as well. Robert’s Hometown Pharmacy in Haleyville said they were ordering extra medicine to keep up with demands. “We have exhausted our supply of flu treatment of the generic Tamiflu, xofluza, multiple times over the last several weeks,” said Robert Ellis, pharmacist, and owner of Robert’s Hometown Pharmacy.

The Haleyville superintendent said students won’t have to make up the two days missed while the school disinfects. Classes and activities are expected to resume as normal on Monday.