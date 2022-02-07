SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Recovery and cleanup continued Monday in Hale County after an EF-2 tornado caused widespread destruction in Sawyerville last week.

One of the hardest hit areas was the Mason Bend community. 15 houses were damaged and several were destroyed.

Jimmy Green lives in Mason Bend with his wife and their grandson. Their house suffered significant storm damage so Green and his family are living in a hotel temporarily.

“I am going to get this step by step with the help of the Lord we are going to try to get through it,” Green said. “It is a battle here, but only the strong survive in a time like this. With the help of the Lord I believe I can get through it.”

Monday morning Green used a bulldozer to push debris out of the way to start the cleanup. He says he wants to rebuild and is doing his best to stay positive.

“We are starting the work in the front of the house, it’s tough and I’ve never been in this situation before,” Green said. “It’s our first time going through something like this and we’ve struggled many times in our lives when we were younger. God has favored us to get this far and now we’ve got to start all over again and that’s a challenge for us.”

The Hale County EMA says 60 homes were hit by the tornado and 20 were destroyed. Eight people were injured and three are in critical condition. 71-year-old Gwendolyn Whitfield was killed in her home on County Road 30.

The EMA is hoping to have all cleanup done by Saturday.