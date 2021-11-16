Hale County school leaders mourning death of 16-year-old student

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Students, faculty and staff at Hale County High School are mourning the death of a 16-year old student from Akron who died in a car accident Sunday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Timmy Croxton, Jr., 16, died after the car he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert Sunday around 11:15 p.m. The crash occurred on Hale County 21, just five miles north of Akron.

Ronnie Garner, the principal of Hale County High School, says Croxton was only 16, but he touched the lives of many because he was a positive young man. Croxton was a model student and also played basketball and football for the school.

“That is so sad for everyone, our students liked Timmy, he was well known, very positive personality and very vibrant. He brought lots of energy to the school, and our students were just devastated yesterday when they found out. It was really tough on them,” said Garner.

Antwan Butler, the varsity basketball Coach at Hale County High school, coached Timmy and says he will be missed.

“He was a very likeable kid and I can deal with any player because I look at the heart, and he had a good heart. Everyone liked him and he always had a smile on his face and he was upbeat. That’s what I liked about him, and that’s what the students liked about him.”

Grief counselors will be available all week to support students, faculty and staff.