Hale County storm victims tour damaged sites with Gov. Ivey

SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey toured the storm damage Monday in Hale County caused by an EF-3 tornado that hit the area last week.

EMA officials say 43 homes were destroyed and 175 others were damaged.

Colander Williams was one of the unlucky ones. The 78-year-old’s home was destroyed on County Road 28 in Sawyerville after being hit by the tornado.

“It was really tragic, it happened so fast you didn’t have time to get scared or nothing. I got trapped under a few blocks in there. Got a few bumps and bruises that’s all,” Williams said.

Gov. Ivey, along with Hale County leaders, toured the storm damage on County Road 28. Ivey says she is hoping to get funds to help storm victims and possibly install storm shelters in Sawyerville.

“We are just getting started folks, but there is help on the way if we all do our part and work together. Just have hope, hope stands for ‘Have Only Positive Expectations.’ But the good Lord saved ya’ll here for something. So, you need to find out what that is and get busy doing it and along the way build some storm shelters,” the governor said.

Williams was glad to see Gov. Ivey on Monday.

“That’s great that she came out to check to see what’s going on. Well, she seems to be concerned so she came out and checked,” he said.

Hale County Emergency Management Agency Director Russell Weeden says he is asking the governor to reach out to FEMA to declare a disaster for the Sawyerville community to help residents rebuild their homes.