Hale County Sheriff’s Office arrest man suspected of robbing cars

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hale County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man suspected of stealing and crashing a car before trying to steal another vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

According to HCSO, the suspect stole a vehicle in Dallas County and “wrecked it out” on SOuth County Road 51 near Hwy 25 N before fleeing on foot.

It was then reported that the suspect attempted to steal another vehicle near County Road 32 before being brought into custody.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events