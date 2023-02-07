GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — A new state gun law is causing controversy for some sheriffs in Alabama.

Hale County Sheriff Michael Hamilton says many are worried about losing revenue from residents not purchasing pistol permits any longer.

However, Hamilton also said many Hale County residents are still paying the $20 fee for a pistol permit so he’s more concerned about the safety of his deputies on the road.

“Officer safety is primary, and the bill — what it did was to remove a tool that helps us identify bad guys, people that should not have a weapon a gun and it removed that tool from us,” Hamilton said.

State Senator Gerald Allen says the new gun law is good for Alabama and he’s been fighting to get passed for 10 years.

“It gives the citizens the opportunity to own a weapon without paying a fee for it,” Allen said.

The new law allows anyone 19 or older who can legally own a handgun to carry it openly or concealed in Alabama without a permit.