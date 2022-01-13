Hale County Schools switching to virtual learning as COVID-19 cases rise

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, school leaders in the Hale County School System decided students will receive remote instruction Thursday and Friday.

Hale County High School in Moundville has been the hardest hit school this week. On Tuesday, 100 students stayed home and the same number of students were out sick on Wednesday. Principal Ronnie Garner says using virtual learning was the right move.

“We want our students healthy. We want students to be engaged,” Garner said. “I know some of our parents really stress out when we take these days off but hopefully taking these couple days off will allow us to get healthy again and we want the kids here.”

During the remote learning, school-offered breakfast and lunch meals will still be prepared for students.

“Our teachers have been troopers and they’ve been good but this week’s been really tough because they are really sick. They are just not going home because they were exposed the teachers at home most of them are really sick,” Garner said.

Nine teachers also tested positive for COVID-19, 24 students tested positive for the virus and 25 more are in isolation. In-person classes will resume Tuesday as Monday is a school holiday.