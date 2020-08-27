Hale County Schools handing out meals to students at home

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds of students in Hale County Schools are doing classwork virtually at home.

Once a week meals are prepared and put in boxes and delivered to students at home.

HCS Child Nutrition Director Kelley Whatley says once a week the meals are delivered to 1,700 students at their homes.

“Right now, we are packing boxes of meals and we are doing it one day a week. Each box consists of five breakfasts and five lunches. We are distributing them by buses or car riders,” Whatley said.

Before school started, forms were sent to parents to enroll their kids in the meal program. HCS Superintendent Michael Ryans says there’s been a few issues and some parents did not get meals delivered to their homes. Some parents complained on social media, but overall Ryans say the program has been a success.

“First of all, we apologize. We thought we had enough information out to the parents to take care of that. We don’t want to turn any kid away, it breaks my heart hearing that we didn’t serve some of those students. If they missed that meal or if they feel they were left out just contact our office and we will do what it takes to get the meal to those parents,” Ryans said.

Whatley says the boxed meals are loaded with drinks, fruits, hot pockets, cookies and many other healthy foods.

“There [are] lots of children who need our meals and they get them at school so that’s important for us to provide healthy meals and we want to give our students the best meals while they study at home,” she said.

The child nutrition meal program started on Aug. 20.

