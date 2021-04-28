Hale County school receives storm recovery assistance from Texas church

SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Storm recovery efforts are still on-going in Hale County after a tornado devastated Sawyerville on March 25. A Christian school campus was hard hit and is now getting some help.

After finding out the school lost several buildings, Pastor Marcus Holman brought a team of twelve people and drove an 18-wheeler full of supplies, water and nonperishables.

Holman is the pastor of the Church of Bethel’s Family in Houston, Texas.

“When we got the call that the tornado had hit this area, we went into response mode,” said Holman. “So we gathered about $50,000 in donations and about $25,000 worth of materials that we put on an 18-wheeler.”

Pastor Holman’s church team this week is helping demolish storm-damaged buildings on the National Association for the Prevention of Starvation campus. NAPS has an elementary school and a medical missionary school. Part of their mission is to help victims by taking food and water to them after natural disasters around the world.

Darla Price is the Director of Operations. She is so thankful for so much love and support.

“Bethel’s Family church is amazing; we love them for helping us, and the idea that they could hear about us and our story and dropped everything, a group of twelve people, just to come and lend a hand. This is who they are, and that’s what we are called to be as Christians,” said Price.

Price says sometime next week, NAPS will begin to distribute supplies to storm victims in Greensboro, Ala.

The Home Depot store in Tuscaloosa is also helping out as officials drove an 18-wheeler to the school campus and delivered supplies.