SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The recovery effort continues in Hale County this week. It’s been six weeks since the February EF-2 tornado destroyed 20 homes and impacted 60. One woman died and several were injured.

Jimmie Greens house was destroyed in the Mason Bend community near Sawyerville, but now he and his family of four have a brand-new mobile home. He has been using his tractor for the past six weeks clearing away debris, he says his family didn’t want to move but prefer to rebuild.

“When you have the Lord on your side you can’t do nothing but keep going and moving forward. Even when distractions and storms happen you have to keep on going because you have a goal and I had a goal to get back home and I could never stop”.

EMA Director Russell Weeden says the rebuild and recovery effort is going well. Dozens of Hale County residents plan to start over and rebuild new homes.

“Most of all the properties have been cleaned up and they are waiting to rebuild or pull in a new mobile home so if you ride through those areas, you won’t see too much damage because most of its is all cleaned up”.

Jimmie Greens new home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Green and his family rode out the storm in a tornado shelter that’s underground in his front yard. He says it has been frustrating to lose his old home but he is thankful for his new house and a fresh start.

“I am very happy and grateful that I was able to do what I got to do to get back here we have insurance, but stuff is so expensive, and it cost me more than my insurance covered but God is still good”.

Green and his family are planning to move into the home next week.