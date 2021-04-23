Hale County prepares for possible storms

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — As the state prepares for another possible round of severe weather, many across West Alabama are still recovering from last month’s storms.

Greensboro Police Officer Eric Wiggins is concerned about more storms hitting Hale County again. His mobile home was destroyed on March 25. In a matter of seconds, most of his belongings were gone.

“I just urge everyone, if you’re in that area, in the storm’s path, get to a safe place. If you’re in a mobile home and you’re not in a safe area, make sure you get to a safe area. I took it for granted and am glad I got out when I did, because I am normally the one who says it’s going to pass by and not do anything. But I took heed, and I am glad I did,” Wiggins said.

Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden says his team is preparing for potential storms and will have their mobile hospital ready to roll if necessary. The hospital is loaded with medical supplies and life-saving equipment.

“The mobile hospital trailer stays ready all the time and we have two John Deer Gators four wheelers inside and they can go get the patients, and if there is a tornado touchdown, they are good four-wheel drive vehicles so they can be used to bring the patients back to the mobile hospital, so it stays ready and its ready now,” said Weeden.

Weeden tells CBS 42 that he’s hoping FEMA will declare Hale County a disaster area so victims can get funds to help rebuild.