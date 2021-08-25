Hale County non-profit sending help to Haiti earthquake victims

SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hale County non-profit organization is sending a team to Haiti to help resupply team members already on the ground who are helping earthquake victims.

Darla Price, the director of operations for the National Association for Prevention of Starvation (NAPS), spoke with CBS 42 at the school campus in Sawyerville Tuesday.

“They are going in with prayers and praying they can bring life where so much life has been lost in Haiti,” Price said.

The ministry team will leave Thursday from Atlanta and will then head to Haiti with $10,000 worth of supplies for team members on the ground.

“We’re hoping to be that for the people of Haiti so they will know that we care. We can’t bring people back or stop the next earthquake, but we can encourage those that have been affected or those who may have fear,” Price said.

The magnitude 7.2 quake hit Aug. 14 killing 2,207 people. 344 people are still missing and 12,268 people were injured. Officials say nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the quake as well.