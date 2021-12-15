Hale County High School collecting donations for tornado victims

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Hale County High School students are collecting donations for tornado victims in Kentucky. They are collecting bottled water, canned food goods, clothing, personal hygiene products and many other items.

Student Devin Tingle is leading the donation drive effort. He is a senior and plays on the football team, next year he will play college football at Murray State University in Kentucky.

“This is going to be my community I am joining for the next four years, and I am always going to have my home here, but joining a community is great and they are really good people and I just want to help out because they lost it all down there,” said Tingle.

Tingle made a recruitment trip to Kentucky last Friday, surviviving the tornado outbreak.

“I was inside my hotel room and the coaches came over knocking on our doors telling us to go downstairs and the storm was coming and we had to brace for impact so, luckily, our part didn’t get hit so we were okay,” said Tingle.

Seeing the devastation and loss of life up close made Tingle want to help victims.

“I have lots of sympathy for them and its horrible what happened, it happened to us not too long ago in April 2011,” said Tingle. “It tore Tuscaloosa apart so that makes me want to help because I’ve seen that up close and I know how bad that is.”

Tingle, his family and a few others plan to deliver the donated items to Kentucky next Monday.