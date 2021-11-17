Hale County gets 4 new storm shelters

SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents in Hale County will soon get four new community storm shelters where they can stay safe during severe weather.

EMA Director Russell Weeden says the shelters are being funded by a $209,000 hazard mitigation grant.

“Every time we go under a tornado warning, 911 lights up and everyone asks where there is a safe place they can go and until now, we’ve never had a good place to tell them where to go. So this will help everyone take shelter during a tornado,” said Weeden.

The storm shelters will be built in Sawyerville, Greensboro, Akron and Moundville. The shelters will hold up to 50 people each. Colander Williams is excited about the news. His home was destroyed last March after three tornadoes touched down in different parts of Hale County.

“Well I guess everyone needs somewhere to go get inside when the storm comes. It’s great, we need the shelters because everyone needs somewhere to go,” said Williams.

Williams was able to rebuild his home and installed an indoor storm shelter. Last March, 200 homes were damaged and many destroyed. Hale County EMA is planning to have all four new community shelters built and available by next March.