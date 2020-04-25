Hale County first responders being more cautious as COVID-19 pandemic continues

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — Hale County EMA officials report that 37 people tested positive for the coronavirus and one person has died from COVID-19. Because of the spread of the virus, Greensboro police officers are taking more steps to be safe.

Officer Eric Wiggins is one of 10 officers who work for the police department. He says the coronavirus has changed his reality, in addition to serving and protecting his community he also making sure he is protected by wearing gloves and other personal protection equipment.

“We are wearing masks and in each vehicle, we have Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer and Lysol spray that we actually use to spray down and wipe down our vehicles on a daily basis,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins says crime in the city has gone down, he credits that to residents staying at home and obeying the stay home order.

“Here we have actually seen a decrease, our calls are very limited and people are more careful and you can tell they are practicing social distancing because we are not getting as many calls,” he said.

EMA director Russell Weeden tells CBS 42 roughly ten people per day come to get tested for the virus at the Hale County mobile hospital trailer. Nurses and doctors can treat anyone who may have symptoms. The vehicle has all kinds of life-saving medical equipment on board.

“Just the access and people can come anytime to the hospital and if they have any type of symptoms they can be tested out in the parking lot,” Weeden said. “We’ve had one death due to COVID-19 and 37 cases and cases seem to be going up three per day. To begin with, our cases were not very serious with flu-like symptoms. But in the past three days, most patients have been having really serious symptoms.”

Officers continue to encourage residents to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus.

