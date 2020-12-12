Hale County first frontline workers struggling as coronavirus cases surge

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders and hospital workers in Hale County are struggling to keep up with a surge in coronavirus cases. In the past 14 days, the county has seen 143 new infections—a record high.

Patrick Howard says despite the challenges, officials are doing everything they can to help as many as possible. Howard is the Hale County EMS Director.

“The numbers have started picking up in this area,” Howard said. The hospitals are filling up and there are fewer and fewer ICU beds available and those patients are filling up the capacity of the hospitals which creates longer transport times for us.”

COVID-19 is also hitting County schools hard. District 2 County Commission Donald Anderson says administrators decided to go all virtual because some students, teachers and bus drivers have coronavirus.

“Right now, the school system is doing virtual. We had cases where we didn’t have enough teachers, not enough subs and cases where we had to find bus drivers,” Anderson said. “Students were being impacted and are sick so I think the best thing they’ve done is to go virtual right now.”

Anderson tells CBS 42 the Hale County Hospital is really struggling with many patients and not enough beds.

“As far as the hospital goes, we don’t have the bed space, we don’t have the ventilators,” EMS Director Patrick Howard says the uptick started after Thanksgiving. “We are seeing patients of all age groups, some of our sicker patients are ones with underlying medical conditions and those that are elderly.”

Thirty-three Hale County residents have died from COVID-19.